Baby found dead in St. Louis home after decades in freezer

A baby was found dead in a freezer in south St. Louis on Saturday.

Police were called to the home in the 6000 block of Magnolia just before 1 a.m. on Sunday for a “suspicious death.”

KMOV reports that while police have not yet released any more information, a St. Louis man told the local news source that he was cleaning out the freezer at his mother’s home after she passed away recently.

The man told KMOV that he opened a box that had been in the freezer for decades, at least 20 years, and found the baby wrapped in a pink blanket. He then proceeded to call the authorities.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is currently being conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.