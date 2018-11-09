Backstreet Boys coming to St. Louis with their DNA Tour

The Backstreet Boys, perhaps the most famous boy band ever and one of the greatest pop artists of all time, are coming to the Enterprise Center during The DNA Tour. The band will play St. Louis on Friday, September 6, 2019. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 14th at 10 am at LiveNation.com
The band announced Friday that they’re embarking on a world tour this spring and have a new album titled “DNA”, out on January 25.
The tour begins May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and will end on September 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Band member Howie D said in a statement to CNN: “When this group started 26 years ago –and through all the highs and lows of our career– we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group.”
Brian Littrell said that despite the band’s history, there is still much ahead. “The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do. We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”
It’s been a while, too, since the band came out with new music as their last studio album, “In a World Like This”, was released in 2013.
The band also released their latest single, “Chances,” along with its music video.
The band has been in a residency in Las Vegas for the past 14 months, called “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.” The residency will end in April.
Tickets for the tour go on sale November 14.
Backstreet Boys viene a St. Louis con su gira The ADN
Los Backstreet Boys, quizás la banda de chicos más famosa de la historia y uno de los mejores artistas pop de todos los tiempos, tocarán en el Enterprise Center durante su gira The DNA Tour. La banda tocará en St. Louis el viernes 6 de septiembre de 2019. Las entradas saldrán a la venta el miércoles 14 de noviembre a las 10 am en LiveNation.com.
La banda anunció el viernes que se embarcará en una gira mundial esta primavera y tendrá un nuevo álbum titulado “ADN”, que saldrá el 25 de enero.
La gira comienza el 11 de mayo de 2019 en Lisboa, Portugal y finalizará el 15 de septiembre de 2019 en Newark, Nueva Jersey.
El miembro de la banda Howie D dijo en un comunicado a CNN: “Cuando este grupo comenzó hace 26 años, y en todos los altibajos de nuestra carrera, tuvimos que aprender que no se trataba de nosotros como individuos sino de lo que es mejor para nosotros como grupo”.
Brian Littrell dijo que a pesar de la historia de la banda, aún queda mucho por delante. “El viaje está en curso con nosotros y queda mucho por hacer. Estamos viviendo el próximo capítulo que aún no se ha escrito, y eso es emocionante”.
También ha pasado un tiempo desde que la banda sacó nueva música ya que su último álbum de estudio, “In a World Like This”, se lanzó en 2013.
La banda también lanzó su último single, “Chances”, junto con su video musical.
La banda ha estado en una residencia en Las Vegas durante los últimos 14 meses, llamada “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life”. La residencia finalizará en abril.
Las entradas para la gira salen a la venta el 14 de noviembre.