Backstreet Boys coming to St. Louis with their DNA Tour

The Backstreet Boys, perhaps the most famous boy band ever and one of the greatest pop artists of all time, are coming to the Enterprise Center during The DNA Tour. The band will play St. Louis on Friday, September 6, 2019. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 14th at 10 am at LiveNation.com

The band announced Friday that they’re embarking on a world tour this spring and have a new album titled “DNA”, out on January 25.

The tour begins May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and will end on September 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Band member Howie D said in a statement to CNN: “When this group started 26 years ago –and through all the highs and lows of our career– we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group.”

Brian Littrell said that despite the band’s history, there is still much ahead. “The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do. We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

It’s been a while, too, since the band came out with new music as their last studio album, “In a World Like This”, was released in 2013.

The band also released their latest single, “Chances,” along with its music video.

The band has been in a residency in Las Vegas for the past 14 months, called “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.” The residency will end in April.

