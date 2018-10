Banksy piece sold for $1.4 million was built to self-destruct if “put up for auction”

A work by British street artist Banksy self-destructed in front of auction-goers on Friday, moments after being sold for $1.4 million dollars.

A day later, Banksy revealed on his official Instagram account that he “secretly built a shredder into a painting” years ago “in case it was ever put up for auction.”

The work in question, the spray-painted canvas “Girl With Balloon” went for auction at Sotheby’s in London, where it was sold for more than three times its pre-sale estimate.

As the sale was finalized, an alarm sounded and the painting ran through a shredder embedded in the frame, emerging from the bottom in strips.

Sotheby’s expressed surprise at the incident. The auction house said it was “in discussion about next steps” with the buyer and, in an interesting turn of events, art-market watchers have suggested the work could be worth even more in its shredded state.

Alex Branczik, head of contemporary European art at the auction house, said: “We have not experienced this situation in the past where a painting spontaneously shredded, upon achieving a record for the artist. We are busily figuring out what this means in an auction context.”

USA Today reports that Banksy’s “Girl With Balloon” was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of the artist’s best-known images.