Barack Obama will have street in Los Angeles named after him

Former president Barack Obama’s memory will live on in the streets of Los Angeles, as the city voted to rename one of the city’s roads in Obama’s honor.

Last week, L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti announced that one of the city’s roads would be renamed to carry the name of the 44th president.

“It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard!” Garrett wrote on Twitter.

“We’re thrilled that Angeleons and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama while traveling across L.A.,” he added. He accompanied the tweet with a smiling photo of the former president.

ABC 11 reports that members of the city council unanimously approved the renaming of the 3.5-mile road on Tuesday.

Rodeo Road has no connection to Rodeo Drive, despite its similar name. The future Obama Boulevard is located in a predominantly African-American residential area that is close to Rancho Cienga Park, where Obama held a campaign rally ahead of his historic election in 2009, according to USA Today.

Rodeo Drive, famous for its shops and frequent celebrity sightings, is located in Beverly Hills.

Obama Boulevard will be part of an area commonly called “president’s row”, which refers to a group of streets named after former U.S. presidents George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson.