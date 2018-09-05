Barcelona to play in the United States

Barcelona and Lionel Messi will play on American soil next year as the Catalan derby is scheduled to be played in Miami on Sunday, January 27.

Girona will play as local against Barcelona, making history as the first teams to play a game in the United States. The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a five-star venue and the home of American football team the Miami Dolphins.

The event will be part of the Spanish soccer league, La Liga, in its first season hosting games in the United States. The move by the league administration drew widespread criticism from both players and fans, as season ticket holders complained that they would lose a home game and players said the trip would be too tiring and put a strain on their physical form.

Girona fans who have season tickets will be able to attend the home game in Miami for free if they wish to do so. The only requirement is a deposit of 500 euros, which will be returned after the trip.

They will also have the possibility of an overnight stay in Florida — a deposit payment of 600 euros for the flight and the hotel.

However, if they don’t wish to make the trip, they will be offered a free ticket for the first game against Barcelona this season, at Camp Nou on Sept. 23.

If season ticket holders don’t wish to make the trip to Miami or Barcelona, about 40 percent of the cost of their season tickets will be returned.