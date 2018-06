Because of trade war between US and EU, Harley Davidson hastes motorcycle production overseas

After the European Union imposed new taxes on Harley Davidson’s vehicles as a retaliation for the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, the motorcycle company said it stands to lose as much as $100 million a year and has announced its “only sustainable option” is to move production overseas.

The claim was criticized on Tuesday by president Trump, who said that Harley Davidson was already planning to move its production outside of the United States.

“Early this year, Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using tariffs/trade war as an excuse,” tweeted the president Tuesday morning.

CNN Money reports that the company has seen its sales in the United States fall 12% in the last quarter, while they grew 6.8% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In Latin America, sales grew 7%. For this reason, it makes sense that Harley Davidson wants to produce its motorcycles closer to its growing markets.

However, the tariffs probably hastened Harley’s exit from the United States. The company announced that the new European tariffs will make each motorcycle about $2,200 more expensive to export, according to a statement released on Monday.

“Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company’s preference, but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business,” the company said.

Trump’s remarks, however, resonated with union leaders’ criticism of Harley. Of the company’s 6,000 workers, around a third are unionized.

Robert Martinez Jr., the president of the Internal Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said that “Harley-Davidson’s announcement today is the latest slap in the face to the loyal, highly-skilled workforce that made Harley an iconic American brand. This latest move is in keeping with Harley’s past decisions to open plants outside of North America.”

In fact, the company has opened plants in Brazil, India and Australia in recent years, and will begin operations at a facility in Thailand later this year.

In April, CEO Matthew Levatich said: “We see tremendous opportunity particularly in Southeast Asia. We need to be there and be relevant and grow our share.”

So while the move to overseas production might have been a short-term goal for the company before the tariffs were announced, they have had immediate repercussions in their overall business. This has pitted the president against the company, in what is the second casualty of the ongoing trade war of the United States on several fronts: the European Union, Canada, Mexico and China. Earlier this month, the pork industry expressed concern over the new taxes imposed by Mexico as a retaliatory measure agains the Trump administration. Mexico is the largest importer of U.S. pork products.