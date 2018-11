Beijing wants to influence US views on China, according to report

A report by top China experts in the U.S. was published yesterday and it claims that the Chinese government is mounting an aggressive influence campaign targeting multiple levels of American society.

The group that compiled the report includes scholars who for decades have agreed that as long as the U.S. continued to engage the People’s Republic of China, the paths of both countries would eventually converge and that when they did, China’s political system would become more transparent and its society more open, but President Xi Jinping’s consolidation in power has challenged that idea, according to NPR.

The report is sponsored by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands and the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society in New York.

According to the authors, China’s Communist Party has launched a campaign aimed at influencing the U.S. as part of a broader expansion of aggressive policies spearheaded by Xi.

“These policies not only seek to redefine China’s place in the world as a global player,” but to advertise a “China Option” to the rest of the world as “a more efficient developmental model.”

According to the report, eight sectors of American society are under China’s attempt to influence, including the U.S. Congress, local government, universities and corporations. The report says that Chinese individuals loyal to the Communist Party have invested heavily into U.S. universities and that with the help of those education institutions, they have managed to establish 110 Confucius Institutes on campuses throughout the United States.

Another example the report gives is how Hollywood has come under Chinese influence through investment and, as a result, they now portray China’s government in a favorable light.

The report’s solutions urge the U.S. government and society to be more transparent about their relationships with Chinese institutions, and to consider limiting the rights of Chinese institutions in America when Beijing does the same to American institutions in China.