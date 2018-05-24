Belleville high schools close Wednesday after “credible threat” from former student, now in custody

Classes were canceled for the day at Belleville West and Belleville east high schools on Wednesday after a “credible threat” was made by a former student against a current student.

Jeff Dosier, the Belleville Township High School District 201 Superintendent, said that the threat came from a male student and targeted a female student.

Dosier was recommended by police to close the schools and alerted the families about the closure at about 6:00 a.m.

“This is Dr. Jeff Dosier, Superintendent of Belleville Township High School District #201. This morning we received word from the Belleville Police of a credible threat made by a student against another student. For the safety of our students and staff, we are canceling school today-Wednesday, May 23rd,” read the Facebook post from Belleville Township High School District 201.

At 8:30 a.m., Dosier published an update saying that the 18-year-old former student was in police custody.

Wednesday was supposed to be the last day of school. Final exams, Dosier said, will be rescheduled for Thursday.

The identity of the student who made the threat has not yet been released.



