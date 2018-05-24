Belleville high schools close Wednesday after “credible threat” from former student, now in custody

Classes were canceled for the day at Belleville West and Belleville east high schools on Wednesday after a “credible threat” was made by a former student against a current student.
Jeff Dosier, the Belleville Township High School District 201 Superintendent, said that the threat came from a male student and targeted a female student.
Dosier was recommended by police to close the schools and alerted the families about the closure at about 6:00 a.m.
“This is Dr. Jeff Dosier, Superintendent of Belleville Township High School District #201. This morning we received word from the Belleville Police of a credible threat made by a student against another student. For the safety of our students and staff, we are canceling school today-Wednesday, May 23rd,” read the Facebook post from Belleville Township High School District 201.
At 8:30 a.m., Dosier published an update saying that the 18-year-old former student was in police custody.
Wednesday was supposed to be the last day of school. Final exams, Dosier said, will be rescheduled for Thursday.
The identity of the student who made the threat has not yet been released.
Bachilleratos de Belleville cierran miércoles tras “amenaza creíble” de ex alumno, ahora bajo custodia
Las clases se cancelaron por el día en los bachilleratos de Belleville West y Belleville East el miércoles después de que un ex alumno hiciera una “amenaza creíble” contra una alumna.
Jeff Dosier, el Superintendente del Distrito 201 de Belleville Township High School, dijo que la amenaza provenía de un estudiante hombre y estaba dirigida a una estudiante mujer.
A Dosier le fue recomendado por la policía cerrar las escuelas y alertó a las familias sobre el cierre alrededor de las 6:00 a.m.
“Este es el Dr. Jeff Dosier, Superintendente del Distrito Escolar de Belleville # 201. Esta mañana recibimos noticias de la policía de Belleville de una amenaza creíble hecha por un estudiante contra otra estudiante. Por la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y personal, cancelaremos clases hoy, miércoles 23 de mayo”, leía la publicación de Facebook del Distrito 201 de bachilleratos de Belleville.
A las 8:30 a.m., Dosier publicó una actualización que decía que el ex alumno de 18 años estaba bajo custodia policial.
El miércoles se suponía que sería el último día de clases. Los exámenes finales, dijo Dosier, serán reprogramados para el jueves.
La identidad del estudiante que hizo la amenaza aún no se ha divulgado.