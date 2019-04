Benjamin Netanyahu wins reelection in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won re-election on Wednesday after his main challenger conceded defeat.

With more than 99 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party looked ready to control 65 of the Knesset’s 120 seats and be named to head the next coalition government.

The next term would be Netanyahu’s fifth as premier.

Reuters reports that in a televised statement, Yair Lapid, the number two in the centrist Blue and White party led by former general Benny Gantz, said: “We didn’t win in this round. We will make Likud’s life hell in the opposition.”

President Donald Trump, who Netanyahu featured on campaign billboards to highlight their close relationship, congratulated him on his reelection. Netanyahu thanked his American ally for “tremendous support for Israel-“

Trump told reporters at the White House that Netanyahu’s reelection improved the chances of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Trump said: “He’s been a great ally and he’s a friend. I’d like to congratulate him on a well-thought-out race.”