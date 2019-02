Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run and raises $4 m in 12 hours

Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, has entered the 2020 race for the White House.

Sanders, whose 2016 presidential campaign helped energize the progressive movement and reshaped the Democratic Party, portrayed his candidacy as the best way to accomplish the mission he started three years ago, when he ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination.

In an email announcing his decision to supporters on Tuesday morning, Sanders said: “Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it’s time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for.”

The 77-year-old is running again as a Democrat, and believes he can prevail in a crowded and diverse field that includes several female and minority candidates, to then defeat Donald Trump, whom he called on Tuesday “the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

When asked in an interview on CBS on Tuesday morning what would be different about his 2020 campaign, Sanders replied: “We’re gonna win.”

Sanders’ campaign announced on Tuesday night that in the first 12 hours after his launch, the senator raised a stunning $4 m from 150,000 donors in all states. The Guardian reports that the average donation was $27, the same small-dollar amount he often touted as a sign of his grassroots revolution in 2016.