Bernie Sanders attacks Amazon and “The Washington Post”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the frontrunners to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2020 election, is in many regards the complete opposite to President Donald Trump.

While the president has made it clear time and time again that his main allegiance is to rich corporate donors, Sanders has pledged to fight for the American people and workers and big corporations are frequently the end of his attacks.

However, on Tuesday, Sanders attacked Amazon of paying “nothing” in taxes and brought in “The Washington Post”, a newspaper owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, and his attack on the media sounded quite similar to the attacks Trump frequently vents via Twitter and at his rallies.

“And then I wonder why The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, doesn’t write particularly good articles about me. I don’t know why,” he said at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The Post’s editor, Marty Baron, said that Bezos does not influence the newspaper’s coverage and accused Sanders of peddling a “conspiracy theory”.

“Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of ever ideology — who complain about their coverage,” Baron said. “Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”

Sanders may have felt the comparison was unfair, as he scaled back his comments on Tuesday afternoon, speaking to CNN: “So this is not into conspiracy theory. We are taking on corporate America. Large corporations own the media in America, by and large, and I think there is a framework, about how the corporate media focuses on politics. That is my concern. It’s not that Jeff Bezos is on the phone every day; he’s not.”

Sanders then went on to say something to further distance any unflattering comparison to the president: “There are some really great articles out there, like investigations, which we use, so I don’t think the media is fake news.”