Bernie Sanders calls for canceling $1.6 trillion in student loan debt

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders unveiled a plan on Monday to cancel $1.6 trillion in student loans and pay for it with a tax on Wall Street.

The move by Sanders marks the latest development in a key issue for Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on Trump. Sanders’ proposal has gone beyond what his adversaries, including Elizabeth Warren, have proposed so far.

Reuters reports that Sanders, the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, said his plan would wipe out college debt for 45 million Americans and be funded with a tax on stock, bond and derivatives transactions that would raise about $2.2 trillion over 10 years.

Sanders said that his proposal “completely eliminates student debt in this country and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation, the millennial generation, to a lifetime of debt.”

Sanders added: “The American people bailed out Wall Street. Now, it is time for Wall Street to come to the aid of the middle class of this country.”

The news outlet reports that other liberal Democrats, including Warren and Julian Castro, have also proposed smaller student-debt cancellation plans, highlighting the importance of the issue for Democratic contenders and their voters.

Warren has proposed canceling $50,000 in student loan debt for anyone with annual household income under $100,000 and give substantial cancellation to those between $100,000 and $250,000.

The Democratic first debates will be held this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Warren and Sanders will appear on different nights, which means they won’t be able to scrutinize each other’s plans on national TV.