Better Together refiles petition to merge St. Louis city and St. Louis county

Better Together, which looks to merge St. Louis city and St. Louis county has refiled its statewide petition to merge area governments, including all 88 municipalities.

The St. Louis Post-ñDispatch reports that the organization’s campaign, Unite STL, on Monday resubmitted a petition and state constitutional amendment language to the Missouri secretary of state, after pulling the measure on Friday.

According to Better Together attorney Chris Pieper, the changes in Monday’s amendment clarify technical and legal language. Among the changes are the annotations that the merged government can’t seize municipalities’ bank accounts, that the new “municipal district” could still borrow money for some purposes, and that St. Louis stilll has to pay its debts.

The withdrawal on Friday and resubmission on Monday represent a delay of two weeks in the process for Better Together.

The plan has sparked controversy among the area, with local governments offering resistance to the project advocated by Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger.