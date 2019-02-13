Better Together refiles petition to merge St. Louis city and St. Louis county

Better Together, which looks to merge St. Louis city and St. Louis county has refiled its statewide petition to merge area governments, including all 88 municipalities.
The St. Louis Post-ñDispatch reports that the organization’s campaign, Unite STL, on Monday resubmitted a petition and state constitutional amendment language to the Missouri secretary of state, after pulling the measure on Friday.
According to Better Together attorney Chris Pieper, the changes in Monday’s amendment clarify technical and legal language. Among the changes are the annotations that the merged government can’t seize municipalities’ bank accounts, that the new “municipal district” could still borrow money for some purposes, and that St. Louis stilll has to pay its debts.
The withdrawal on Friday and resubmission on Monday represent a delay of two weeks in the process for Better Together.
The plan has sparked controversy among the area, with local governments offering resistance to the project advocated by Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger.
Better Together reenvía petición para fusionar ciudad de St. Louis y condado de St. Louis
Better Together, que busca fusionar la ciudad de St. Louis y el condado de St. Louis ha vuelto a presentar su petición a nivel estatal para fusionar los gobiernos del área, incluidos los 88 municipios.
El St. Louis Post-ñDispatch informa que la campaña de la organización, Unite STL, reenvió el lunes una petición y un texto de enmienda constitucional estatal al secretario de estado de Missouri, después de retirar la medida el viernes.
Según el abogado de Better Together, Chris Pieper, los cambios en la enmienda del lunes aclaran el lenguaje técnico y legal. Entre los cambios se encuentran las anotaciones de que el gobierno fusionado no puede confiscar las cuentas bancarias de los municipios, que el nuevo “distrito municipal” aún podría pedir dinero prestado para algunos propósitos, y que St. Louis todavía tiene que pagar sus deudas.
El retiro el viernes y la nueva presentación el lunes representan un retraso de dos semanas en el proceso de Better Together.
El plan ha generado controversia en el área, ya que los gobiernos locales ofrecen resistencia al proyecto promovido por la Alcaldesa Lyda Krewson y el Ejecutivo del Condado Steve Stenger.