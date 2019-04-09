Better Together says St. Louis municipalities will have plenty of money after merger

According to the Better Together consolidation plan for the St. Louis area, county municipalities would have plenty of money to operate under the new plan, the pro-merger advocacy group said in a report released on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that municipal officials have warned that Better Together’s plan would bankrupt some and force others to raise taxes. It is said that three professors from the area will release a report tomorrow that is expected to reinforce those claims.

However, according to Better Together’s report, most municipalities would have excess revenues and none would be “left unable to continue providing existing services.”

Better Together Associate director Kyle Juvers said: “This new analysis further shows that fragmented government in the St. Louis region can be made more efficient and provide savings to taxpayers.”

The initiative estimates that a consolidated “metropolitan city” would distribute up to $526 million in revenues to the municipalities in 2023, the first year of the consolidation. The reports estimates municipal district spending at $360 million.