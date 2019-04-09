Better Together says St. Louis municipalities will have plenty of money after merger

According to the Better Together consolidation plan for the St. Louis area, county municipalities would have plenty of money to operate under the new plan, the pro-merger advocacy group said in a report released on Monday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that municipal officials have warned that Better Together’s plan would bankrupt some and force others to raise taxes. It is said that three professors from the area will release a report tomorrow that is expected to reinforce those claims.
However, according to Better Together’s report, most municipalities would have excess revenues and none would be “left unable to continue providing existing services.”
Better Together Associate director Kyle Juvers said: “This new analysis further shows that fragmented government in the St. Louis region can be made more efficient and provide savings to taxpayers.”
The initiative estimates that a consolidated “metropolitan city” would distribute up to $526 million in revenues to the municipalities in 2023, the first year of the consolidation. The reports estimates municipal district spending at $360 million.
Better Together dice que municipios de St. Louis tendrán dinero suficiente después de fusión
Según el plan de consolidación Better Together para el área de St. Louis, los municipios del condado tendrían mucho dinero para operar bajo el nuevo plan, dijo el grupo de defensa pro-fusión en un informe publicado el lunes.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que los funcionarios municipales han advertido que el plan de Better Together querría a algunos y obligaría a otros a aumentar los impuestos. Se dice que tres profesores del área emitirán un informe mañana que se espera que refuerce esas afirmaciones.
Sin embargo, según el informe de Better Together, la mayoría de los municipios tendrían ingresos en exceso y ninguno quedaría “incapacitado para continuar brindando los servicios existentes”.
El director asociado de Better Together, Kyle Juvers, dijo: “Este nuevo análisis muestra que el gobierno fragmentado en la región de St. Louis puede hacerse más eficiente y brindar ahorros a los contribuyentes”.
La iniciativa estima que una “ciudad metropolitana” consolidada distribuiría hasta $ 526 millones en ingresos a los municipios en 2023, el primer año de la consolidación. Los informes estiman el gasto del distrito municipal en $ 360 millones.