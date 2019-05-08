Better Together withdraws proposal to merge St. Louis city and counties

Better Together, the organization advocating the merger of St. Louis city and counties, has withdrawn their proposal after months of criticism.The group has said that a new proposal will be required to be approved by voters in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
A press release from Unite STL says that: “The overall mission remains the same: to change the way local government works so that it’s more efficient and responsive to the people of this region.”
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted: “After several weeks talking with Better Together I’ve asked them to pause the petition effort. With the turmoil in the county, now is not the time. I believe fragmentation limits progress for our residents and I continue to support a city/county merger. We can revisit this in the future.”
Fox 2 reports that Better Together recently changed a provision to make Steve Stenger regional mayor after he was indicted in a federal investigation over a “pay to play” scheme last week.
Stenger’s successor as county executive, Sam Page, released the following statement Monday afternoon:
Better Together’s proposal sparked a conversation about how our region’s governments could be reformed. That’s an important conversation, and one that we should continue.
I appreciated Better Together’s contribution to the dialogue but I had several serious reservations about the group’s proposal. Among my concerns was the statewide vote. I believe any change to government in the City and the County should be up to City and County voters.
I am encouraged that Better Together pulled its proposal today. It shows they’re listening. I hope that future efforts at reform will be built from the ground up, engaging community leaders, the African American community, the Municipal League and other stakeholders.”
Many municipalities in the county also voted against the initial proposal.
Better Together retira propuesta de fusionar ciudad de St. Louis y condados
Better Together, la organización que aboga por la fusión de la ciudad y los condados de St. Louis, ha retirado su propuesta después de meses de críticas. El grupo ha dicho que se requerirá una nueva propuesta para ser aprobada por los votantes en la ciudad de St. Louis y St. Louis Condado.
Un comunicado de prensa de Unite STL dice que: “La misión general sigue siendo la misma: cambiar la forma en que funciona el gobierno local para que sea más eficiente y receptivo para la gente de esta región”.
La alcaldesa Lyda Krewson escribió en Twitter: “Después de varias semanas de hablar con Better Together, les pedí que detuvieran el esfuerzo de la petición. Con la agitación en el condado, ahora no es el momento. Creo que la fragmentación limita el progreso de nuestros residentes y sigo apoyando una fusión ciudad / condado. Podemos revisar esto en el futuro “.
Fox 2 informa que Better Together recientemente cambió una disposición para convertir al alcalde regional de Steve Stenger después de que fue acusado en una investigación federal por un plan de “pagar para jugar” la semana pasada.
El sucesor de Stenger como ejecutivo del condado, Sam Page, emitió el siguiente comunicado el lunes por la tarde:
La propuesta de Better Together provocó una conversación sobre cómo podrían reformarse los gobiernos de nuestra región. Esa es una conversación importante, y una que debemos continuar.
Aprecié la contribución de Better Together al diálogo, pero tenía algunas reservas serias sobre la propuesta del grupo. Entre mis preocupaciones estaba el voto estatal. Creo que cualquier cambio en el gobierno en la Ciudad y el Condado debería estar a la altura de los votantes de la Ciudad y el Condado.
Me alienta que Better Together haya sacado hoy su propuesta. Demuestra que están escuchando. Espero que los esfuerzos futuros de reforma se construyan desde cero, involucrando a los líderes de la comunidad, a la comunidad afroamericana, a la Liga Municipal y a otras partes interesadas “.
Muchos municipios del condado también votaron en contra de la propuesta inicial.