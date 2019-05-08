Better Together withdraws proposal to merge St. Louis city and counties

Better Together, the organization advocating the merger of St. Louis city and counties, has withdrawn their proposal after months of criticism.The group has said that a new proposal will be required to be approved by voters in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

A press release from Unite STL says that: “The overall mission remains the same: to change the way local government works so that it’s more efficient and responsive to the people of this region.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted: “After several weeks talking with Better Together I’ve asked them to pause the petition effort. With the turmoil in the county, now is not the time. I believe fragmentation limits progress for our residents and I continue to support a city/county merger. We can revisit this in the future.”

Fox 2 reports that Better Together recently changed a provision to make Steve Stenger regional mayor after he was indicted in a federal investigation over a “pay to play” scheme last week.

Stenger’s successor as county executive, Sam Page, released the following statement Monday afternoon:

Better Together’s proposal sparked a conversation about how our region’s governments could be reformed. That’s an important conversation, and one that we should continue.

I appreciated Better Together’s contribution to the dialogue but I had several serious reservations about the group’s proposal. Among my concerns was the statewide vote. I believe any change to government in the City and the County should be up to City and County voters.

I am encouraged that Better Together pulled its proposal today. It shows they’re listening. I hope that future efforts at reform will be built from the ground up, engaging community leaders, the African American community, the Municipal League and other stakeholders.”

Many municipalities in the county also voted against the initial proposal.