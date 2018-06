Bi-state car chase ends with suspect hospitalized

An armed carjacking on Monday early morning turned into a bi-state police pursuit that ended when the suspect was rushed to a hospital after what appears to be a suicide attempt.

At 1:30 a.m., police responded to an armed carjacking in the 1000 block of Sweepstakes, in North St. Louis County. The suspect got into a woman’s vehicle and demanded that she get out. After she complied, the man drove away.

A patrol car in Black Jack spotted the car and initiated pursuit after the suspect refused to stop.

When the suspect drove into Illinois, the State Police and Granite City officers assisted putting down spike strips, forcing the vehicle to stop shortly after.

When police approached the car, they saw the man in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head, so officers retreated to take cover in case the suspect was in possession of a firearm. A woman in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle and taken into police custody.

Police used their speaker system to order the man to exit the car. He complied and was arrested. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition due to the wound that appeared to self-inflicted, but police couldn’t confirm it.

A gun was found in the car the suspect was driving.