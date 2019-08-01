Biden and Harris to face each other in second Democratic debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and rival Kamala Harris will face each other again in night 2 of the second round of Democratic debates.
The two candidates are the frontrunners in this second night of debate, and will occupy center stage. Harris made waves after she confronted Biden during the first Democratic debate on issues of race and civil rights. After the debate, Harris saw her popularity increase, taking a dent at Biden’s lead, particularly with African Americans.
Seven other candidates, including former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, will join them on stage in Detroit in search of a breakout moment to generate momentum for their campaigns.
On the first night of round 2, progressive frontrunners Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, were the focus of attention and oftentimes attacks, by their more moderate rivals. On this second night, the dynamics appears to be the opposite, as Biden is both the frontrunner and a self-proclaimed moderate, while Harris and Cory Booker, an African American senator from New Jersey, have more liberal agendas.
Biden has promised a more aggressive approach after he was seemingly caught off guard by Harris’ remarks on the first debate.
Biden y Harris se enfrentarán en segundo debate demócrata
El candidato presidencial demócrata Joe Biden y su rival Kamala Harris se enfrentarán nuevamente en la noche 2 de la segunda ronda de debates demócratas.
Los dos candidatos son los favoritos en esta segunda noche de debate, y ocuparán el centro del escenario. Harris hizo olas después de que se enfrentó a Biden durante el primer debate demócrata sobre cuestiones de raza y derechos civiles. Después del debate, Harris vio aumentar su popularidad, afectando a Biden, particularmente con los afroamericanos.
Otros siete candidatos, entre ellos el ex secretario de vivienda de Estados Unidos, Julian Castro, el gobernador de Washington Jay Inslee y la senadora estadounidense Kirsten Gillibrand, se unirán a ellos en el escenario en Detroit en busca de un momento decisivo para generar impulso para sus campañas.
En la primera noche de la ronda 2, los líderes progresistas Elizabeth Warren y Bernie Sanders fueron el centro de atención y, a menudo, los ataques de sus rivales más moderados. En esta segunda noche, la dinámica parece ser la opuesta, ya que Biden es el favorito y moderado autoproclamado, mientras que Harris y Cory Booker, un senador afroamericano de Nueva Jersey, tienen agendas más liberales.
Biden ha prometido un enfoque más agresivo después de que aparentemente fue sorprendido por los comentarios de Harris en el primer debate.