Biden and Harris to face each other in second Democratic debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and rival Kamala Harris will face each other again in night 2 of the second round of Democratic debates.

The two candidates are the frontrunners in this second night of debate, and will occupy center stage. Harris made waves after she confronted Biden during the first Democratic debate on issues of race and civil rights. After the debate, Harris saw her popularity increase, taking a dent at Biden’s lead, particularly with African Americans.

Seven other candidates, including former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, will join them on stage in Detroit in search of a breakout moment to generate momentum for their campaigns.

On the first night of round 2, progressive frontrunners Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, were the focus of attention and oftentimes attacks, by their more moderate rivals. On this second night, the dynamics appears to be the opposite, as Biden is both the frontrunner and a self-proclaimed moderate, while Harris and Cory Booker, an African American senator from New Jersey, have more liberal agendas.

Biden has promised a more aggressive approach after he was seemingly caught off guard by Harris’ remarks on the first debate.