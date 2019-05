Biden education plan would boost teacher pay and ban assault weapons

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an education plan on Tuesday aimed at boosting teacher pay and reducing the funding gap between wealthy and low-income public schools as part of his 2020 presidential bid to secure his party’s nomination.

Biden, currently the front-runner in the Democratic field, said he would seek to make schools safer by pressing Congress to enact a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Biden detailed his proposal at a campaign event in Houston on Tuesday involving the American Federation of Teachers.

Reuters reports that Biden proposes tripling federal funding to about $50 billion annually for schools with students from low-income families, with the directive that those funds be used by districts to raise teacher pay.

The plan would seek to double the number of psychologists, guidance counselors, social workers and nurses in public schools.

The Houston event was part of AFT’s endorsement vetting process. The union has 1.7 million members, while the National Education Association has 3 million members.