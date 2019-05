Biden expands lead over rivals for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over the rest of the Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination by 5 percentage points since he entered the race last month, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Reuters reports that the poll released on Wednesday found that 29% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in next year’s early nominating contests, in an increase from 24% who said so in a poll late April.

Biden led the field among all major demographic groups except millennials, who favored Senator Bernie Sanders over Biden 18% to 16%.

A polling expert at Ipsos said that “at this moment, Joe Biden is a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary.”

The democratic nominee will likely face President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Sanders, the Vermont senator who ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic nomination, continues in second place, after Biden.