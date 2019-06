Biden reverses position on federal funding for abortion

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that he no longer supported a ban on the use of federal funds for most abortions, changing his mind after being criticized by abortion-rights advocates.

Reuters reports that Biden changed his long-held position on the Hyde Amendment because the right to an abortion was now under assault in many states.

Biden said in a speech in Atlanta: “I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right. If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code.”

Biden’s previous support for the Hyde Amendment that prohibits the use of federal funds for most abortions, put him in the minority of the Democratic Party. Many of his opponents for the Democratic nomination criticized his support for the amendment.

Women’s reproductive rights have been under assault lately as states like Missouri and Alabama have passed restrictive law that ban the procedure.