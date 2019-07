Biden’s support from African-American voters cut in half after debate, according to poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the early front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination has apparently lost support among African-Americans after a heated exchange with Senator Kamala Harris at the first Democratic debate.

A poll by Reuters/Ipsos conducted from Friday to Monday in the days following the debate, found that 22 percent of adults who identify as Democrats or independents said they supported Biden, down 8 percentage points from a similar poll conducted earlier in June.

However, Biden’s loss was even greater among African-Americans, as only about two out of 10 said they backed President Barack Obama’s former vice president, compared with four out of 10 in the June poll.

Reuters reports that African-Americans largely supported Biden when he entered the race, but they appear to now be looking elsewhere after Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California also seeking the presidency, criticized Biden for opposing mandatory busing to integrate schools in the 1970s and for his cooperation with segregationists while he was a young senator.

The heated exchange became the defining moment of the first round of Democratic debates. Biden defended his civil rights record and said Harris mischaracterized his positions.

The poll also found that Harris is now the third most popular Democratic candidate, behind Biden and Bernie Sanders. She surpassed Elizabeth Warren, who also saw her popularity rise, but Harris doubled hers after the debate.

Pete Buttigieg, the young mayor from South Bend, Indiana, lost support after he has been struggling with the aftermath of the shooting of a black man by a white police officer in his hometown. Beto O’Rourke, the congressman from Texas, and Biden himself, were the other two candidates who lost the most support after the debate.