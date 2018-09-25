Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.
Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill issued the ruling in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Cosby’s sentence comes after a lengthy and one of the most publicized trials in U.S. history, which resulted in one mistrial and an eventual guilty verdict, over accusations from former Temple University employee Constand. He was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Constant at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.
The sentence, Fox News reports, is significantly lighter than the possible maximum sentence for his crimes, as he could have served up to 30 years in prison. However, District Attorney Kevin Steele asked O’Neill on Monday to sentence Cosby to five to 10 years.
Cosby was famous for “The Cosby Show” and a squeaky clean, fatherly image during the 80s and early 90s. His trial is seen as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo era and the first to result in a conviction.
The accusations against him, long known by many in Hollywood, were brought up again into the spotlight after comedian Hannibal Buress talked about it in his stand ups.
Constand’s case was the only one that could bring Cosby to trial, as many of the other women’s accusations fell outside the statute of limitations.
Bill Cosby sentenciado de 3 a 10 años en prisión
El deshonroso comediante Bill Cosby fue sentenciado el martes a entre tres y 10 años en prisión estatal por drogar y agredir sexualmente a Andrea Constand.
El juez del Condado de Montgomery Steven T. O’Neill emitió el fallo en Norristown, Pennsylvania.
La sentencia de Cosby se produce después de un juicio prolongado y uno de los más publicitados en la historia de los EE. UU., que resultó en un juicio nulo y un eventual veredicto de culpabilidad, por acusaciones emitidas por Constand, ex empleada de Temple University. Cosby fue encontrado culpable de drogar y asaltar sexualmente a Constand en su casa suburbana de Filadelfia en 2004.
Más de 60 mujeres han acusado a Cosby de agresión sexual.
La sentencia, informa Fox News, es significativamente más ligera que la posible sentencia máxima por sus crímenes, ya que podría haber cumplido hasta 30 años de prisión. Sin embargo, el fiscal de distrito Kevin Steele le pidió a O’Neill el lunes que sentenciara a Cosby a cinco o diez años.
Cosby fue famoso por “The Cosby Show” y una imagen paternal, y limpia durante los años 80 y principios de los 90. Su juicio es visto como el primer gran juicio de una celebridad en la era #MeToo y el primero en resultar en una condena.
Las acusaciones en su contra, conocidas por muchos en Hollywood, volvieron al centro de atención después de que el comediante Hannibal Buress hablara de ello en sus presentaciones cómicas.
El caso de Constand fue el único que pudo llevar a juicio a Cosby, ya que muchas de las acusaciones de otras mujeres quedaron fuera de la ley de prescripción.