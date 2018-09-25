Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill issued the ruling in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Cosby’s sentence comes after a lengthy and one of the most publicized trials in U.S. history, which resulted in one mistrial and an eventual guilty verdict, over accusations from former Temple University employee Constand. He was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Constant at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.

The sentence, Fox News reports, is significantly lighter than the possible maximum sentence for his crimes, as he could have served up to 30 years in prison. However, District Attorney Kevin Steele asked O’Neill on Monday to sentence Cosby to five to 10 years.

Cosby was famous for “The Cosby Show” and a squeaky clean, fatherly image during the 80s and early 90s. His trial is seen as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo era and the first to result in a conviction.

The accusations against him, long known by many in Hollywood, were brought up again into the spotlight after comedian Hannibal Buress talked about it in his stand ups.

Constand’s case was the only one that could bring Cosby to trial, as many of the other women’s accusations fell outside the statute of limitations.