Bill Cosby sentencing hearing regarding sexual assault begins in Pennsylvania

A two-day sentencing hearing began Monday in Norristown, Pennsylvania, culminating a nearly four-year effort to jail Bill Cosby as a convicted sexual assailant.

The 81-year-old comedian will learn his fate following his April conviction on three counts of aggravated felony sexual assault, USA Today reports. Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former friend, Andrea Constand, at his home in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia in January 2004.

Both Cosby and Constand arrived at the courthouse early Monday morning. Cosby arrived in a black SUV and entered the Montgomery County courthouse at around 8:15 a.m. Constand arrived shortly after.

Cosby could be sentenced to as much as 30 years in prison or he could be sent home on probation. Judge Steven O’Neill is presiding the Pennsylvania court.

News outlets report that Cosby could be sentenced and sent immediately to prison, in which case he would be handcuffed and taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing. The prosecution has said that this is the aim of their team.

He could also be sentenced and allowed to remain free while the appeal is underway. If this were the case, he would remain under similar conditions imposed after his conviction: house arrest with an ankle bracelet and limited to trips to see his doctors or his lawyers.