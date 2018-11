Billboard of Trump is removed in North County

A billboard of Trump on Interstate 170 near St. Charles Rock Road has been removed after stirring up controversy and being considered offensive by some residents and drivers.

It was a large electronic billboard featuring President Donald Trump and the bible verse, “The word became flesh.” The billboard was visible along the southbound lanes of the highway.

Some residents, like Sherri Chisholim who was interviews by KMOV4 were left confounded by what the billboard implied.

She told the news media outlet, “I didn’t know what to make of it. I didn’t know what message it was trying to send but I felt like it was somewhat offensive, I didn’t know if they were trying to equate Donald Trump to Jesus,” said Chisholim.

In the top right corner, the billboard said, “Make the Gospel Great Again”, playing off Trump’s famous slogan.

On Monday, DDI media – the media company that owns the billboard – posted on Facebook that the billboard was removed due to its political nature and there was no indication on the sponsoring organization. The media group added that the ad didn’t meet their requirements.

A Facebook group called “Make the Gospel Great Again” took responsibility for the billboard and issued a response on social media:

“Our billboard is not equating Jesus with President Donald Trump. Salvation comes only from a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, not any man. But God does send his messengers to us, and just as King David liberated the faithful in his day, President Trump is doing this today through his protection of the unborn, defense of our land against foreign invaders and standing up for Israel. He surrounds himself with champions for Christian rights – Mike Pence, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh. Compared to the disaster of a president we had in Obama, how is this not the “word become flesh” for Americans? As Christians we must not stand against God’s will despite the persecution we face for doing so.”