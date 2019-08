Billionaire Republican donor David Koch dies at 79

Billionaire David Koch, best known for his conservative views and donations to the Republican Party, has died at the age of 79. He had been suffering from cancer.

Along with his brother Charles, Koch was ranked by Forbes as the 11th richest person win the world. David Koch was the former majority owner of Koch industries.

Koch was controversial for his views, which he had the money to lobby for, thus giving him huge political influences. He was particularly known for his skepticism on global change.

The BBC reports that the Koch brothers donated large sums of money to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012, but fell out with Trump over his tough immigration policy and tariffs.

The news of his death was confirmed in a statement from Charles Koch, who said that his brother had been diagnosed with prostate cancer 27 years ago and given only a few years to live.

Charles Koch wrote: “David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay.”

He also described David as having a “giant personality and passion for life” and noted his “institution-changing philanthropic commitments to hospitals, cancer research, education and the arts.”

David Koch is survived by his wife Julia Flesher and his three children.