Blast outside U.S. embassy in Beijing, Chinese police identify suspect

An explosive device was detonated outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The detonation left the capital’s diplomatic district covered in white smoke and blood and broken glass were visible outside the American compound.

The U.S. embassy reported no staff injured in the explosion, which took place at around 1 p.m. on the street outside the southeast corner of the embassy compound.

Politico reports that the blast occurred near the area where Chinese citizens line up for US visas, and could be heard from nearby embassies.

A spokeswoman for the US embassy said the blast was from a bomb.

Beijing police identified a 26-year-old man as the responsible. They released his surname, Jiang, and his origin, Inner Mongolia. Police said they believed the explosion was the result of “fireworks”, which in Mandarin is a broad term that can mean anything from fire crackers to explosives.

Jiang was sent to the hospital after suffering minor hand injuries, and the incident is still under investigation.

The U.S. embassy released a statement: “According to the embassy’s regional security officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries.”

A student formed in line to apply for a visa related an account of the incident: “I heard a really loud noise, similar to a gun salute, less than 100 meters away from where I was. Everyone began running, and I was also pushed to run forward. I was very scared. When I turned around to look, there was white smoke as high as an electric pole,” the student said.

“We were corralled into the visa line area, and then after a while, everything inside was normal again.”

The embassy resumed services shortly after the blast.

State media newspaper Global Times said that an eyewitness had seen police take a way a woman spraying gasoline on herself, in a suspected attempt at self-immolation outside the embassy. However, the report could not be confirmed.

Chinese censors scrubbed social media of photos and videos of the incident. Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, removed postings with the hashtag “US embassy explosion.”

This is not the first instance of an alleged attack outside an American consulate in China. In February 2015, a car rammed into barriers outside the U.S. consulate in Shanghai, but the driver’s motivation was unknown.