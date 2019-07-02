Blue lobster donated to St. Louis Aquarium gets name decided by fans

The rare blue lobster donated to the St. Louis Aquarium finally has a name, after the aquarium decided to get help by fans: Lord Stanley the Lobster.

The St. Louis Aquarium shared the news on Monday via its social media accounts: “With almost 5,700 votes and 3,800 of those being for the winning name… your favorite #bluelobster has officially been named”, the aquarium said through its Twitter account, with “Lord Stanley” being the winner.

KSDK reports that the Stanley Cup, named after former Governor General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston, is awarded to the champion of the National Hockey League at the end of every postseason. Hence, the name.

In 2019, the St. Louis Blues won its first-ever Stanley Cup.

A Boston Bruins fan and restaurant owner in Cape Cod found the lobster and decided to donate it to the new St. Louis Aquarium in honor of the Blues’ historic win.

The St. Louis Aquarium is slated to open near the end of 2019.