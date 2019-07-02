Blue lobster donated to St. Louis Aquarium gets name decided by fans

The rare blue lobster donated to the St. Louis Aquarium finally has a name, after the aquarium decided to get help by fans: Lord Stanley the Lobster.
The St. Louis Aquarium shared the news on Monday via its social media accounts: “With almost 5,700 votes and 3,800 of those being for the winning name… your favorite #bluelobster has officially been named”, the aquarium said through its Twitter account, with “Lord Stanley” being the winner.
KSDK reports that the Stanley Cup, named after former Governor General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston, is awarded to the champion of the National Hockey League at the end of every postseason. Hence, the name.
In 2019, the St. Louis Blues won its first-ever Stanley Cup.
A Boston Bruins fan and restaurant owner in Cape Cod found the lobster and decided to donate it to the new St. Louis Aquarium in honor of the Blues’ historic win.
The St. Louis Aquarium is slated to open near the end of 2019.
Langosta azul donada a acuario de St. Louis ya tiene nombre decidido por fanáticos
La rara langosta azul donada al acuario de St. Louis finalmente tiene un nombre, después de que el acuario decidió obtener ayuda de los fanáticos: Lord Stanley the Lobster.
El acuario de St. Louis compartió la noticia el lunes a través de sus cuentas de redes sociales: “Con casi 5,700 votos y 3,800 de los que están por el nombre ganador … su favorito #bluelobster ha sido nombrado oficialmente”, dijo el acuario a través de su cuenta de Twitter, con “Lord Stanley” siendo el ganador.
KSDK informa que la Copa Stanley, nombrada en honor al ex gobernador general de Canadá, Lord Stanley de Preston, se otorga al campeón de la Liga Nacional de Hockey al final de cada postemporada. De ahí el nombre.
En 2019, los St. Louis Blues ganaron su primera Copa Stanley.
Un fanático de los Boston Bruins y propietario de un restaurante en Cape Cod encontró la langosta y decidió donarla al nuevo St. Louis Aquarium en honor a la histórica victoria de los Blues.
El acuario de St. Louis está programado para abrir cerca de finales de 2019.