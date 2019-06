Blues beat Boston Bruins to lead series 3-2

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Boston to lead the series for the first time in the Stanley Cup Final, placing themselves ahead 3-2.

In Game 5 of the NHL finals, the St. Louis Blues beat the Bruins Thursday night and are one game away of winning the Stanley Cup for the very first time in their franchise history.

The St. Louis lead the series for the first time, starting off with a defeat, then tying the series 1-1, then losing again on Saturday in St. Louis and tying it all up again on Monday, 2-2.

Game 6 of the series will take place in St. Louis on Sunday, where the Blues could crown themselves in front of their public, which has been on a wild ride with the hockey team this season.

The final series in particular, has seen many celebrities flock to St. Louis to see the awe-inspiring journey of the Blues from last place in the league to a chance of winning it all for the first time. Jon Hamm, the actor known for playing Don Draper in the drama series “Mad Men” has been one of the most prominent fan of the Blues in the Stanley Cup final, attending all games in his hometown of St. Louis.

If the Bruins beat the Blues on Sunday, they would force Game 7, which would take place in Boston.