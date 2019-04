Blues fans in Missouri and Illinois not allowed to buy tickets to games in Dallas

Blues fans living in the states of Missouri and Illinois have discovered that they are not able to buy tickets to games in Dallas.

According to KMOV, several fans noticed a quirk on Ticketmaster ahead of the second round series with the Dallas Stars.

The local news source reports that if a fan tries to buy a ticket to games 3, 4, or 6, when Dallas is the home team, a notice pops up in the upper right screen which says the following:

“Sales to the Dallas Stars 2019 Home Playoff Games at American Airlines Center, will be restricted to residents of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of this are will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

Either the Stars team or Ticketmaster have restricted sales to people who live in Texas or states nearby, and that would presumably support the Dallas team.

Fans who wish to attend a game in St. Louis do not face such restrictions.