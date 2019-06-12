Blues Game 7 watch parties in the St. Louis area

There will be several watch parties in the St. Louis area for the Blues’ Game 7 in Boston against the Bruins on Wednesday.

KSDK reports that the watch party at the Enterprise Center sold out in minutes on Monday. Busch Stadium is also hosting a watch party.

The local news source reports the following watch parties in the metro area:

Grant’s Farm

Blues fans will be able to cheer their team for the final leg of the season. They’ll have giveaways, food and beverage, jumbo screens for viewing and free parking lot opens at 5 p.m.

Streets of St. Charles

The Streets of St. Charles will also host a viewing party. The broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. after Superjam rocks out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beale Street Concert Series. The game will be broadcasted on a 15 ft screen on Beale Street.

Food and beverages will be provided by the restaurants at Streets of St. Charles.

Church on the Rock in St. Peters

There will be a Blues Watch Party at the COTR. The party begins at 6 pm with a live DJ and free outdoor activities, including inflatables, games, giveaways, free Kona Ice and food for purchase!

HonkyTonk Joint

Doors will open at 5 p.m., there are no table reservations.

Other watch parties will be at the following venues: