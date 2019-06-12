Blues Game 7 watch parties in the St. Louis area

There will be several watch parties in the St. Louis area for the Blues’ Game 7 in Boston against the Bruins on Wednesday.
KSDK reports that the watch party at the Enterprise Center sold out in minutes on Monday. Busch Stadium is also hosting a watch party.
The local news source reports the following watch parties in the metro area:
Grant’s Farm
Blues fans will be able to cheer their team for the final leg of the season. They’ll have giveaways, food and beverage, jumbo screens for viewing and free parking lot opens at 5 p.m.
Streets of St. Charles
The Streets of St. Charles will also host a viewing party. The broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. after Superjam rocks out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beale Street Concert Series. The game will be broadcasted on a 15 ft screen on Beale Street.
Food and beverages will be provided by the restaurants at Streets of St. Charles.
Church on the Rock in St. Peters
There will be a Blues Watch Party at the COTR. The party begins at 6 pm with a live DJ and free outdoor activities, including inflatables, games, giveaways, free Kona Ice and food for purchase!
HonkyTonk Joint
Doors will open at 5 p.m., there are no table reservations.
Other watch parties will be at the following venues:
- Xtreme Krav
- Mainstreet Bar and Grill
- Center Ice Brewery
- River City Casino and Hotel
Fiestas para ver el Juego 7 de los Blues en el área de St. Louis
Habrá varias fiestas de vigilancia en el área de St. Louis para el Juego 7 de Blues en Boston contra los Bruins el miércoles.
KSDK informa que la fiesta de observación en el Enterprise Center se agotó en minutos el lunes. Busch Stadium también está organizando una fiesta de vigilancia.
La fuente de noticias local informa sobre las siguientes fiestas de vigilancia en el área metropolitana:
Grant’s Farm
Los fanáticos del blues podrán animar a su equipo para el tramo final de la temporada. Tendrán sorteos, alimentos y bebidas, pantallas gigantes para ver y estacionamiento gratuito que se abre a las 5 p.m.
Calles de St. Charles
The Streets of St. Charles también será anfitrión de una fiesta de observación. La transmisión comenzará a las 7:30 p.m. después de Superjam se mece de 5:30 p.m. a las 7:30 p.m. en la serie de conciertos de Beale Street. El juego será transmitido en una pantalla de 15 pies en Beale Street.
Los restaurantes en Streets of St. Charles proporcionarán comida y bebidas.
Church on the Rock in St. Peters
Habrá una fiesta de Blues Watch en el COTR. La fiesta comienza a las 6 pm con un DJ en vivo y actividades gratuitas al aire libre, que incluyen inflables, juegos, sorteos, Kona Ice gratis y comida para comprar.
HonkyTonk Joint
Las puertas se abrirán a las 5 p.m., no hay reservas de mesas.
Otras fiestas de relojes serán en los siguientes lugares:
– Xtreme Krav
– Mainstreet Bar and Grill
– Centro de la fábrica de hielo
– River City Casino y Hotel