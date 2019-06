Blues parade will be at noon on Saturday in downtown St. Louis

The parade to honor the hockey championship of the St. Louis Blues is set for noon on Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the parade will start at 189th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street. After the parade, a rally will take place at the Gateway Arch, according to information released by the St. Louis Blues on Twitter.

The National Weather Service said Saturday could be rainy and possibly see severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.

A meteorologist working with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, Melissa Byrd, said the best chances for rain that day will be in the morning hours. According to the forecast, showers and thunderstorms will cease in the afternoon.

Byrd said: “We still have a chance for rain in the afternoon. Can’t completely rule it out, but it’s less likely.”

Another round of rain is predicted for Saturday evening, and that could turn severe.

The local newspaper quoted Byrd as saying: “There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the later afternoon hours and into the evening. Even though the chances are less, there is a marginal risk of severe storms.”

Byrd also said that a noontime parade is the best possible time for weather this Saturday.