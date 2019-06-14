Blues share Stanley Cup with superfan

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in history on Wednesday night, and dedicated it to all their fans. But there was one fan that stood out, even among the already famous superfans of the team. It’s Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old blues fan who has become an inspiration for the team, and even got to celebrate with the players in their moment of glory.
As CNN reports, Laila is fighting hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, a rare and life-threatening immune disease, though that hasn’t stopped her from cheering on the Blues throughout the playoffs. She interviewed player Alexander Steen after the blues got their ticket to the finals, and revved up the crowd before Game 3 in St. Louis.
Before the final game, the Blues surprised her with a chance to go to Boston to watch in person. As the Blues celebrated their championship, they invited Laila down the ice, and she and her favorite player, defenseman Colton Parayko, shared a beautiful moment.
Parayko said after the game: “She is so special, everything about her. She is such a warrior. She perseveres through everything. She is going through such a battle. I was happy to be with her today for this moment. It was special to me.”
Laila has become a social media sensation as she’s walked with the Blues through their postseason journey all the way to the Stanley Cup, and people from the hockey community and beyond are sending their love and support.
Blues comparten Copa Stanley con superfan
Los St. Louis Blues ganaron su primera Copa Stanley en la historia el miércoles por la noche, y la dedicaron a todos sus fanáticos. Pero hubo un fanático que se destacó, incluso entre los superfans ya famosos del equipo. Es Laila Anderson, una fanática del blues de 11 años que se ha convertido en una inspiración para el equipo, e incluso llegó a celebrar con los jugadores en su momento de gloria.
Como informa CNN, Laila está combatiendo la linfohistiocitosis hemofagocítica, o HLH, una enfermedad inmunológica rara y potencialmente mortal, aunque eso no le ha impedido animar a los Azules durante los playoffs. Ella entrevistó al jugador Alexander Steen después de que los blues consiguieron su boleto para la final, y aceleraron a la multitud antes del Juego 3 en St. Louis.
Antes del juego final, los Blues la sorprendieron con la oportunidad de ir a Boston para ver en persona. Mientras los Blues celebraban su campeonato, invitaron a Laila al hielo, y ella y su jugador favorito, el defensa Colton Parayko, compartieron un hermoso momento.
Parayko dijo después del juego: “Ella es tan especial, todo acerca de ella. Ella es tal guerrera. Ella persevera a través de todo. Ella está pasando por tal batalla. Estaba feliz de estar con ella hoy por este momento. Fue especial para mí “.
Laila se ha convertido en una sensación en las redes sociales mientras caminaba con los Blues en su viaje de postemporada hasta la Copa Stanley, y la gente de la comunidad de hockey y más allá están enviando su amor y apoyo.