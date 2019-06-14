Blues share Stanley Cup with superfan

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in history on Wednesday night, and dedicated it to all their fans. But there was one fan that stood out, even among the already famous superfans of the team. It’s Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old blues fan who has become an inspiration for the team, and even got to celebrate with the players in their moment of glory.

As CNN reports, Laila is fighting hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, a rare and life-threatening immune disease, though that hasn’t stopped her from cheering on the Blues throughout the playoffs. She interviewed player Alexander Steen after the blues got their ticket to the finals, and revved up the crowd before Game 3 in St. Louis.

Before the final game, the Blues surprised her with a chance to go to Boston to watch in person. As the Blues celebrated their championship, they invited Laila down the ice, and she and her favorite player, defenseman Colton Parayko, shared a beautiful moment.

Parayko said after the game: “She is so special, everything about her. She is such a warrior. She perseveres through everything. She is going through such a battle. I was happy to be with her today for this moment. It was special to me.”

Laila has become a social media sensation as she’s walked with the Blues through their postseason journey all the way to the Stanley Cup, and people from the hockey community and beyond are sending their love and support.