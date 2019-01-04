Bob Einstein, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor and comedy writer dies

Veteran comedy writer and actor Bob Einstein died aged 76, his brother confirmed via Twitter.

Albert Brooks, who is also a comedian, paid tribute to “a great brother, father and husband” and “brilliantly funny man.”

He said goodbye to Einstein, saying that he “will be missed forever.”

Einstein was most famous for the role of Marty Funkhouser in the HBO satirical comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, which he played from 2004 to 2017.

He also won over fans when he played Larry Middleman in the third season of “Arrested Development”, and as Matt Damon’s con artist father in the film “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

He was also famous for his writing, having created death-defying stuntman Super Dave Oborne in the sketch comedy show Bizarre, on Late Show with David Letterman, which led him to have his own series, starting in 1987.

Einstein won an Emmy for his writing on the 1970s variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

Larry David, star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, said in a statement: “Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing Marty Funkhouser on Curb.

“It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no-one like him, as he told us again and again. We’re all in a state of shock.”