Bob Einstein, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor and comedy writer dies

Veteran comedy writer and actor Bob Einstein died aged 76, his brother confirmed via Twitter.
Albert Brooks, who is also a comedian, paid tribute to “a great brother, father and husband” and “brilliantly funny man.”
He said goodbye to Einstein, saying that he “will be missed forever.”
Einstein was most famous for the role of Marty Funkhouser in the HBO satirical comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, which he played from 2004 to 2017.
He also won over fans when he played Larry Middleman in the third season of “Arrested Development”, and as Matt Damon’s con artist father in the film “Ocean’s Thirteen.”
He was also famous for his writing, having created death-defying stuntman Super Dave Oborne in the sketch comedy show Bizarre, on Late Show with David Letterman, which led him to have his own series, starting in 1987.
Einstein won an Emmy for his writing on the 1970s variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”
Larry David, star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, said in a statement: “Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing Marty Funkhouser on Curb.
“It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no-one like him, as he told us again and again. We’re all in a state of shock.”
Bob Einstein, escritor de comedia y actor de “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, fallece
El veterano escritor de comedia y actor Bob Einstein murió a los 76 años, confirmó su hermano a través de Twitter.
Albert Brooks, que también es comediante, rindió homenaje a “un gran hermano, padre y esposo” y al “hombre brillantemente divertido”.
Se despidió de Einstein y dijo que “será extrañado para siempre”.
Einstein fue más famoso por el papel de Marty Funkhouser en la comedia satírica de HBO “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, que interpretó desde 2004 hasta 2017.
También se ganó a los fanáticos cuando interpretó a Larry Middleman en la tercera temporada de “Arrested Development”, y como el estafador de Matt Damon en la película “Ocean´s Thirteen”.
También fue famoso como escritor, habiendo creado al doble de riesgo Super Death Oborne en el programa de comedia Bizarre, en el programa Late Show con David Letterman, que lo llevó a tener su propia serie, a partir de 1987.
Einstein ganó un premio Emmy por sus escritos en el programa de variedades de 1970 “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour”.
Larry David, protagonista de “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, dijo en una declaración: “Nunca he visto a un actor disfrutar de un papel como Bob hizo interpretando a Marty Funkhouser en Curb.
“Fue una experiencia increíble e inolvidable conocer y trabajar con él. No había nadie como él, como nos dijo una y otra vez. Estamos todos en un estado de shock”.