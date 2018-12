Bodies found inside car in north St. Louis County were missing Olivette couple

Authorities Tuesday evening positively identified two bodies found inside a car in north St. Louis County as a missing Olivette couple.

Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, died as a result of gunshot wounds, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Zhukov and Laws, both of the 9800 block of Greenery Lane, were found at about 2:30 p.m. Monday inside their black 2010 Nissan Sentra, which was found at the bottom of a ravine in the 300 block of Bluff Drive, near the Riverview and St. Louis city border. Their deaths are being investigated by police as a double homicide.

The car and bodies were found less than two miles from where the couple were believed to be on Thursday afternoon in the area of Interstate 270 and Lilac Avenue. Zhukov’s cell phone last pinged to that area at 3 p.m., according to authorities.

Law’s mother, Ruth Laws, said police told her Monday evening that the couple found in the car “resemble” her daughter and Zhukov. According to Ruth Laws, the couple had two daughters, ages 14 and 9.

Police said the last known whereabouts of Zhukov and Laws was around I-270 and Lilac Avenue in north St. Louis County around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police put out an alert on Saturday, with descriptions of the couple and their car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.