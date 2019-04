Body found outside St. Louis school

A man’s body was found outside the building of a St. Louis charter school.

According to authorities, the case is being handled as a sudden death. Homicide detectives are not involved.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called at 6:·0 a.m. Monday for a “suspicious person” outside of KIPP Wisdom Academy, at 2647 Ohio Avenue, near St. Frances de Sales Oratory. Police found the body and cordoned off the area.

The executive director of KIPP, Kelly Garrett, told parents via email that police found the body outside of school hours.

“The police confirmed that the incident is is no way connected to the school. Our intention is to keep normal school operations,” Garrett told the parents.

The local newspaper reports that a public information officer for the St. Louis Police Department said the case is being handled as a sudden death.

KIPP Wisdom Academy is an elementary school with 550 students.

The school took precautions Monday morning, alerting parents that they should drop off their kids through the rear entrance, so they wouldn’t see the body or police activity near the front entrance.