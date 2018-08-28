Body pulled from Mississippi River in St. Louis on Monday

Firefighters from St. Louis pulled a body from the Mississippi River south of the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday morning.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said they are trying to determine if the body is connected to a man who appeared in surveillance footage driving into the river near Laclede’s landing Friday morning.

The family of that man has been contacted to identify the remains, as investigators believe the body is of that man, Capt. Leon Whitener said.

Whitener said barge workers found the body floating near the barge just before 7 a.m. and called the police.

Officials expect to release more details later in the day.