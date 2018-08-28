Body pulled from Mississippi River in St. Louis on Monday

Firefighters from St. Louis pulled a body from the Mississippi River south of the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday morning.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said they are trying to determine if the body is connected to a man who appeared in surveillance footage driving into the river near Laclede’s landing Friday morning.
The family of that man has been contacted to identify the remains, as investigators believe the body is of that man, Capt. Leon Whitener said.
Whitener said barge workers found the body floating near the barge just before 7 a.m. and called the police.
Officials expect to release more details later in the day.
Cuerpo extraído del río Mississippi en St. Louis el lunes
Bomberos de St. Louis sacaron un cuerpo del río Mississippi al sur del puente Poplar Street el lunes por la mañana.
El jefe de bomberos de St. Louis, Dennis Jenkerson, dijo que están tratando de determinar si el cuerpo está conectado con un hombre que apareció en cámaras de vigilancia conduciendo su auto hacia el río cerca de Laclede el viernes por la mañana.
La familia de ese hombre fue contactada para identificar los restos, ya que los investigadores creen que el cuerpo pertenece a dicho hombre, dijo el capitán Leon Whitener.
Whitener dijo que trabajadores de barcazas encontraron el cuerpo flotando cerca de la barcaza justo antes de las 7 a.m. y llamaron a la policía.
Funcionarios de la ciudad esperan lanzar más detalles más adelante en el día.