Bomb threats believed to be false, under investigation in St. Louis and around the country

At least three bomb scares have been sent to institutions in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Troy South Middle School in Lincoln county.

The bomb threats are believed to be computer-generated hoaxes, similar to those found in other states recently.

The Middle School received the threat by email at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, saying that explosives had been placed in the building, said Lt. Andy Binder of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

“The students were ousted and we’ve searched the building; we didn’t find anything,” Binder said.

“We traced this email and it went back to Moscow, the Russian Federation. So we’re pretty sure that it’s a hoax.”

Binder said the FBI had already alerted police agencies across the U.S. about threatening emails.

Binder said that those emails have “shown up in 20 states. But today is the first I know of one in Missouri.”

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said he knows of at least two threats being sent to institutions in the county. “They’re like the emails that have been seen elsewhere.”

CNN reported on Thursday that dozens of institutions in the U.S. received threats Thursday afternoon, including multiple in San Francisco, Pennsylvania and Washington state.