Bond doubled for St. Louis officer accused in colleague’s death

Nathaniel Hendren, the St. Louis police officer accused of shooting and killing an off-duty officer in a Russian roulette type game had his bond raised during a hearing on Thursday morning.
Hendren’s bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000 during a hearing at the St. Louis Circuit courthouse.
KMOV reports that Hendren can pay 10 percent of the new bond to be placed on house arrest, the judge said.
The judge also ruled Hendren must give up any firearms in his possession.
Fianza duplicada para oficial de St. Louis acusado en muerte de colega
Nathaniel Hendren, el oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de disparar y matar a un oficial fuera de servicio en un juego tipo ruleta rusa, levantó su fianza durante una audiencia el jueves por la mañana.
La fianza de Hendren se recaudó de $ 50,000 a $ 100,000 durante una audiencia en el tribunal del circuito de St. Louis.
KMOV informa que Hendren puede pagar el 10 por ciento de la nueva fianza que se colocará en arresto domiciliario, dijo el juez.
El juez también dictaminó que Hendren debe renunciar a las armas de fuego en su poder.