Bond doubled for St. Louis officer accused in colleague’s death

Nathaniel Hendren, the St. Louis police officer accused of shooting and killing an off-duty officer in a Russian roulette type game had his bond raised during a hearing on Thursday morning.

Hendren’s bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000 during a hearing at the St. Louis Circuit courthouse.

KMOV reports that Hendren can pay 10 percent of the new bond to be placed on house arrest, the judge said.

The judge also ruled Hendren must give up any firearms in his possession.