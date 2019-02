Border city residents speak out against razor wire installed on fence

Border city residents of Nogales, a U.S. town that border on the Mexican city of the same name, are speaking out against a razor wire that was placed on a fence at the border with Mexico.

Sherrie Nixon, a resident, told the Nogales City Council on Wednesday night: “They’re turning our town into a military base. It’s like the front lines of some kind of war zone. Please take a stand and at least have them get rid of the razor wire. It’s a public nuisance, it’s lethal.”

Reuters reports that minutes after Nixon’s intervention, the council unanimously passed a resolution condemning the use of the concertina wire as an indiscriminate use of lethal force normally reserved for battlefields and high-security prisons.

The council then called on the federal government to remove the wire and not use military force or military-type tactics in their city.

Mayor Arturo Garino, a Democrat, said at the meeting: “We’re not going to allow this in Nogales. We have children who live right next to it, 10 feet away from it.”

The razor wire was installed by some of the more than 6,500 active-duty and National Guard troops deployed to the southern border, but Garino said his city was very safe, and he did not want the safety hazard of the wire to ruin the community’s healthy economy.