Boris Johnson set to be UK’s next prime minister

Boris Johnson looks set to be elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative party and the country’s next prime minister on Tuesday, with the promise to deliver “do or die” Brexit in just three months.

Reuters reports that Johnson and his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have spent the last month seeking to win over the less than 200,’’’ Conservative party members who will choose Britain’s new prime minister.

Voting closed at 16:00 GMT and the result is expected on Tuesday morning. The winner will formally take over as prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, after Theresa May steps down over her failure to get parliament to ratify her Brexit deal.

Johnson is the favorite to replace May, with several polls putting him on around 70 percent. He will have to deal with the political crisis ensued by Britain’s exit from the European Union, currently due to take place on Oct. 31.

The only deal on the table has been rejected three times by parliament. Lawmakers, including conservative ones, have vowed to block Johnson if he tries to take Britain out of the EU without a deal.