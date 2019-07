Boris Johnson takes job as UK’s new PM

Boris Johnson won an election in his party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. He will succeed Theresa May as the country’s top official.

The BBC reports that Johnson won a decisive victory over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of conservatory members, gaining 66.4% of the total vote.

Johnson will take office on Wednesday afternoon, following an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

A BBC political analyst points that Johnson’s tenure has all the makings of a disaster, as he has no Commons majority, being decided only by Tory members. Johnson is also trying to solve one of the most complicated incidents in modern political history: Britain’s exit from the European Union, and he also faces opposition and skepticism within his own party.

Johnson has said that his priorities will be to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.