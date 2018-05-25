Brad Pitt once “threatened to kill” Harvey Weinstein, according to Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke on Wednesday to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, expanding on her accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein during the 1990s.

She described an event in particular. “We had one incident in a hotel room where he tried to make a pass at me,” said the actress, adding that Weinstein requested she give him a massage.

“It was weird. I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blind-sided. I was shocked,” said Paltrow.

Paltrow recounted that she told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident.

“I told him right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing. We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway. Harvey was there and Brad Pitt – it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically.”

Paltrow continued, “He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that. It was so fantastic. He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”

Paltrow first accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in the article in the New York Times that blew the scandal wide open and led to the popularity of the #MeToo movement.

Paltrow said that Weinstein called her after the incident, furious. “I thought he was going to fire me. He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

More than 60 women have so far accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, who has consistently denied the accusations, surrendered himself to authorities in New York and was charged with rape and sexual assault over the cases of two different women, and more charges are expected to be filed as a grand jury continues to hear testimony from at least four more women.

Weinstein’s lawyer has said that his client plans to plead not guilty. His bail has been set at $10 million.



