Brad Pitt once “threatened to kill” Harvey Weinstein, according to Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke on Wednesday to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, expanding on her accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein during the 1990s.
She described an event in particular. “We had one incident in a hotel room where he tried to make a pass at me,” said the actress, adding that Weinstein requested she give him a massage.
“It was weird. I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blind-sided. I was shocked,” said Paltrow.
Paltrow recounted that she told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident.
“I told him right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing. We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway. Harvey was there and Brad Pitt – it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically.”
Paltrow continued, “He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that. It was so fantastic. He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”
Paltrow first accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in the article in the New York Times that blew the scandal wide open and led to the popularity of the #MeToo movement.
Paltrow said that Weinstein called her after the incident, furious. “I thought he was going to fire me. He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”
More than 60 women have so far accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, who has consistently denied the accusations, surrendered himself to authorities in New York and was charged with rape and sexual assault over the cases of two different women, and more charges are expected to be filed as a grand jury continues to hear testimony from at least four more women.
Weinstein’s lawyer has said that his client plans to plead not guilty. His bail has been set at $10 million.
Brad Pitt una vez “amenazó con matar” a Harvey Weinstein, según Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow habló el miércoles con Howard Stern en su programa de radio Sirius XM, ampliando sus acusaciones de acoso sexual contra Harvey Weinstein durante la década de 1990.
Ella describió un evento en particular. “Tuvimos un incidente en la habitación de un hotel en el que intentó tocarme”, dijo la actriz y agregó que Weinstein le pidió que le diera un masaje.
“Fue raro. Estaba sola en una habitación con él. Fue de la nada. Me tomó por sorpresa”, dijo Paltrow.
Paltrow dijo que le contó a su entonces novio Brad Pitt sobre el incidente.
“Le dije de inmediato y estaba muy conmocionado por todo esto. Estábamos en la inauguración de Hamlet en Broadway. Harvey estaba allí y Brad Pitt – fue como el equivalente a tirarlo contra la pared, enérgicamente”.
Paltrow continuó: “Él dijo: ‘Si alguna vez la vuelves a hacer sentir incómoda, te mataré’. O algo así. Fue tan fantástico. Aprovechó su fama y su poder para protegerme en un momento en que yo todavía no tenía fama ni poder”.
Paltrow acusó primero a Weinstein de acoso sexual en el artículo del New York Times que hizo que el escándalo se abriera por completo y dio lugar a la popularidad del movimiento #MeToo.
Paltrow dijo que Weinstein la llamó después del incidente, furioso. “Pensé que iba a despedirme. Él me gritó por un largo tiempo. Fue brutal”.
Hasta ahora, más de 60 mujeres han acusado a Weinstein de diversas formas de agresión sexual y mala conducta. Weinstein, quien ha negado sistemáticamente las acusaciones, se entregó a las autoridades en Nueva York y fue acusado de violación y agresión sexual por los casos de dos mujeres diferentes, y se espera que se presenten más cargos mientras un gran jurado continúa escuchando testimonios de al menos cuatro mujeres más.
El abogado de Weinstein dijo que su cliente planea declararse no culpable. Su fianza se ha fijado en $ 10 millones.