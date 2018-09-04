Brazil’s national museum suffers devastating fire

The National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country, was hit by a fire that started on Sunday evening, after the facility had closed for the day.

The cause of the braze is not known, and no injuries have been reported, though most of the items it contained, including the oldest human remains ever found in the Americas, are believed to have been destroyed.

The country’s president, Michel Temer, said in a tweet: “Sad day for all Brazilians. 200 years of work, research and knowledge were lost.”

The Associated Press quoted Roberto Robadey, as spokesman for the Rio fire department, as saying that the hydrants closest to the museum were not working and that firefighters had to get water from a nearby lake.

The fire had been contained by Monday morning and some of the museum’s pieces had been rescued, Robadey added.

The museum, which was 200 years old and one of the largest museums of natural history and anthropology in the Americas, contained millions of artifacts included fossils, Brazil’s largest meteorite, dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old skeleton of a woman known as “Luzia”, the oldest ever discovered in the Americas.

The museum’s director called the fire a “cultural tragedy.”

Some employees have reportedly said that cuts are to blame for the bad state in which the premises currently are, and which could have contributed to the fire.