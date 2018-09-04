Brazil’s national museum suffers devastating fire

The National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country, was hit by a fire that started on Sunday evening, after the facility had closed for the day.
The cause of the braze is not known, and no injuries have been reported, though most of the items it contained, including the oldest human remains ever found in the Americas, are believed to have been destroyed.
The country’s president, Michel Temer, said in a tweet: “Sad day for all Brazilians. 200 years of work, research and knowledge were lost.”
The Associated Press quoted Roberto Robadey, as spokesman for the Rio fire department, as saying that the hydrants closest to the museum were not working and that firefighters had to get water from a nearby lake.
The fire had been contained by Monday morning and some of the museum’s pieces had been rescued, Robadey added.
The museum, which was 200 years old and one of the largest museums of natural history and anthropology in the Americas, contained millions of artifacts included fossils, Brazil’s largest meteorite, dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old skeleton of a woman known as “Luzia”, the oldest ever discovered in the Americas.
The museum’s director called the fire a “cultural tragedy.”
Some employees have reportedly said that cuts are to blame for the bad state in which the premises currently are, and which could have contributed to the fire.
Museo nacional de Brasil sufre devastador incendio
El Museo Nacional de Brasil en Río de Janeiro, la institución científica más antigua del país, fue golpeado por un incendio que comenzó el domingo por la noche, luego de que la instalación cerrara por el día.
Se desconoce la causa del fuerte incendio y no se han reportado heridos, aunque se cree que la mayoría de los artículos que contenía, incluidos los restos humanos más antiguos que se hayan encontrado en las Américas, fueron destruidos.
El presidente del país, Michel Temer, dijo en un tweet: “Día triste para todos los brasileños. 200 años de trabajo, investigación y conocimiento se perdieron”.
The Associated Press citó a Roberto Robadey, vocero del departamento de bomberos de Río, diciendo que los hidrantes más cercanos al museo no funcionaban y que los bomberos debieron obtener agua de un lago cercano.
El fuego había quedado contenido el lunes por la mañana y algunas de las piezas del museo habían sido rescatadas, agregó Robadey.
El museo, de 200 años de antigüedad y uno de los más grandes de historia natural y antropología en las Américas, contenía millones de artefactos que incluían fósiles, el meteorito más grande de Brasil, huesos de dinosaurios y un esqueleto de una mujer de 12,000 años conocido como ” Luzia”, la más antigua jamás descubierta en América.
El director del museo calificó el incendio como una “tragedia cultural”.
Según los informes, algunos empleados han dicho que los recortes son los culpables del mal estado en que se encontraban las instalaciones actualmente, y que podrían haber contribuido al incendio.