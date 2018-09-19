Brett Kavanaugh and accuser agree to testify on Monday, Capitol Hill says hearing is uncertain

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had agreed earlier Tuesday to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the accusations of sexual assault against him by Christine Blasey Ford. However, sources on Capitol Hill said it’s uncertain if the committee scheduled for next Monday will address the accusations.

Christine Blasey Ford, a former student at the same high school as Kavanaugh, accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault through the office of Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein earlier in the month.

Kavanaugh said he wished to defend himself and denied the accusations, which prompted the committee to schedule both their testimonies for next Monday. However, it is unclear it the issue will be addressed.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Tuesday morning that he had yet to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford. Grassley told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show that Ford has not accepted his request to appear before the committee.

“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours, three or four times, by email, and we have not heard from them. So it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?”

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the committee has yet to decide on the makeup of the hearing, and added that they would offer her the opportunity to speak privately if she preferred.