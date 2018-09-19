Brett Kavanaugh and accuser agree to testify on Monday, Capitol Hill says hearing is uncertain

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had agreed earlier Tuesday to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the accusations of sexual assault against him by Christine Blasey Ford. However, sources on Capitol Hill said it’s uncertain if the committee scheduled for next Monday will address the accusations.
Christine Blasey Ford, a former student at the same high school as Kavanaugh, accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault through the office of Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein earlier in the month.
Kavanaugh said he wished to defend himself and denied the accusations, which prompted the committee to schedule both their testimonies for next Monday. However, it is unclear it the issue will be addressed.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Tuesday morning that he had yet to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford. Grassley told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show that Ford has not accepted his request to appear before the committee.
“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours, three or four times, by email, and we have not heard from them. So it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?”
According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the committee has yet to decide on the makeup of the hearing, and added that they would offer her the opportunity to speak privately if she preferred.
Brett Kavanaugh y acusadora acuerdan testificar el lunes, Capitol Hill dice que audiencia es incierta
El candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE. UU., Brett Kavanaugh, había acordado antes el martes testificar ante el Comité Judicial del Senado sobre las acusaciones de agresión sexual contra él por parte de Christine Blasey Ford. Sin embargo, fuentes en Capitol Hill dijeron que no está seguro si el comité programado para el próximo lunes abordará las acusaciones.
Christine Blasey Ford, una ex estudiante de la misma escuela bachillerato que Kavanaugh, acusó al candidato al Tribunal Supremo de agresión sexual a través de la oficina de la senadora demócrata Dianne Feinstein a principios de mes.
Kavanaugh dijo que deseaba defenderse y negó las acusaciones, lo que llevó al comité a programar sus dos testimonios para el próximo lunes. Sin embargo, no está claro si se abordará el problema.
El presidente del Comité Judicial del Senado, Chuck Grassley, de Iowa, dijo el martes por la mañana que aún no había recibido noticias de Christine Blasey Ford. Grassley le dijo a Hugh Hewitt en su programa de radio que Ford no había aceptado su pedido de comparecer ante el comité.
“Nos hemos comunicado con ella en las últimas 36 horas, tres o cuatro veces, por correo electrónico, y no hemos tenido noticias suyas. Entonces, de alguna manera, surge la pregunta, ¿quieren venir a la audiencia pública o no?”.
Según CNN, el líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, dijo el martes que el comité todavía tiene que decidir sobre la composición de la audiencia, y agregó que le ofrecerían la oportunidad de hablar en privado si ella lo desea.