Brett Kavanaugh is Trump’s nominee for U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, to replace outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. The announcement was made by the president on Monday night, and were Kavanaugh to be confirmed by the Senate, it would move the country’s highest court in a more conservative direction for decades.
Trump described Kavanaugh during the White House ceremony as a man of “impeccable credentials” and a “true thought leader among his peers.
53-year-old Kavanaugh is a former lawyer and top aide to President George W. Bush. He has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for the past 12 years. He also worked for counsel Kenneth Starr during the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton.
Kavanaugh vowed to “keep an open mind in every case” if his confirmation by the Senate goes through.
“My judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret statutes as written. And a judge just interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precent,” said Kavanaugh.
Since Justice Kennedy announced his retirement effective by the end of the month, liberals have been concerned that a conservative judge replacing Kennedy would mean the end of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
In fact, according to USA Today, Kavanaugh ruled in one case involving abortion last year. The federal appeals court in charge of the ruling reversed itself and, in the end, ruled that the Trump administration couldn’t prevent an undocumented teenage girl from getting an abortion.
Kavanaugh dissented, citing precedents under which “the government has permissible interests in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion.”
Now that the president has unveiled his nominee, Republicans will try to move as quickly as possible in order to get him confirmed before the midterm elections in November could see a shift in Senate control, favoring the Democrats.
“This incredibly qualified nominee deserves a swift confirmation and robust, bipartisan support,” said Trump of Kavanaugh.
The president recognized the issue of Senate control as crucial in a rally in Fargo, N.D., last month. “Justice Kennedy’s retirement makes the issue of Senate control one of the vital issues of our time. The most important thing we can do.”
Republicans changed the Senate’s rules last year to allow them to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court justice with a simple majority vote.
Brett Kavanaugh es nominado por Trump para Suprema Corte de EE. UU.
El presidente Donald Trump nominó a Brett Kavanaugh, un juez federal de apelaciones, para reemplazar al saliente juez Anthony Kennedy en la Suprema Corte. El anuncio fue hecho por el presidente el lunes por la noche, y si Kavanaugh fuera confirmado por el Senado, movería a la corte más alta del país en una dirección más conservadora durante décadas.
Trump describió a Kavanaugh durante la ceremonia en la Casa Blanca como un hombre de “credenciales impecables” y un “verdadero líder de pensamiento entre sus pares”.
Kavanaugh, de 53 años, fue abogado y asistente principal del presidente George W. Bush. Ha servido en la Corte de Apelaciones de Estados Unidos para el Circuito del Distrito de Columbia durante los últimos 12 años. También trabajó para el abogado Kenneth Starr durante la investigación de Whitewater sobre el presidente Bill Clinton.
Kavanaugh prometió “mantener la mente abierta en todos los casos” si su confirmación por el Senado se concreta.
“Mi filosofía judicial es directa. Un juez debe ser independiente y debe interpretar la ley, no hacer la ley. Un juez debe interpretar los estatutos tal como están escritos. Y un juez simplemente interpreta la Constitución como está escrita, informada por la historia, la tradición y el precepto”, dijo Kavanaugh.
Desde que el juez Kennedy anunció su retiro efectivo a fines de mes, a los liberales les ha preocupado que un juez conservador que reemplace a Kennedy signifique el final de Roe v. Wade, el fallo de 1973 que legalizó el aborto en todo el país.
De hecho, según USA Today, Kavanaugh falló en un caso relacionado con el aborto el año pasado. El tribunal federal de apelaciones a cargo del fallo se revirtió y, al final, dictaminó que la administración Trump no podía evitar que una adolescente indocumentada abortara.
Kavanaugh disintió, citando precedentes bajo los cuales “el gobierno tiene intereses permisibles en favorecer la vida fetal, proteger los mejores intereses de una menor y abstenerse de facilitar el aborto”.
Ahora que el presidente ha presentado su candidato, los republicanos intentarán avanzar lo más rápido posible para confirmarlo antes de que las elecciones de mitad de período en noviembre puedan ver un cambio en el control del Senado, favoreciendo a los demócratas.
“Este nominado increíblemente calificado merece una confirmación rápida y un apoyo bipartidista sólido”, dijo Trump de Kavanaugh.
El presidente reconoció el tema del control del Senado como crucial en un rally en Fargo, N.D., el mes pasado. “La jubilación del Juez Kennedy hace que el tema del control del Senado sea uno de los asuntos vitales de nuestro tiempo. Lo más importante que podemos hacer”.
Los republicanos cambiaron las reglas del Senado el año pasado para permitirles confirmar a un juez de la Suprema Corte de EE. UU. con un voto de mayoría simple.