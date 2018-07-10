Brett Kavanaugh is Trump’s nominee for U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, to replace outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. The announcement was made by the president on Monday night, and were Kavanaugh to be confirmed by the Senate, it would move the country’s highest court in a more conservative direction for decades.

Trump described Kavanaugh during the White House ceremony as a man of “impeccable credentials” and a “true thought leader among his peers.

53-year-old Kavanaugh is a former lawyer and top aide to President George W. Bush. He has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for the past 12 years. He also worked for counsel Kenneth Starr during the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Kavanaugh vowed to “keep an open mind in every case” if his confirmation by the Senate goes through.

“My judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret statutes as written. And a judge just interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precent,” said Kavanaugh.

Since Justice Kennedy announced his retirement effective by the end of the month, liberals have been concerned that a conservative judge replacing Kennedy would mean the end of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

In fact, according to USA Today, Kavanaugh ruled in one case involving abortion last year. The federal appeals court in charge of the ruling reversed itself and, in the end, ruled that the Trump administration couldn’t prevent an undocumented teenage girl from getting an abortion.

Kavanaugh dissented, citing precedents under which “the government has permissible interests in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion.”

Now that the president has unveiled his nominee, Republicans will try to move as quickly as possible in order to get him confirmed before the midterm elections in November could see a shift in Senate control, favoring the Democrats.

“This incredibly qualified nominee deserves a swift confirmation and robust, bipartisan support,” said Trump of Kavanaugh.

The president recognized the issue of Senate control as crucial in a rally in Fargo, N.D., last month. “Justice Kennedy’s retirement makes the issue of Senate control one of the vital issues of our time. The most important thing we can do.”

Republicans changed the Senate’s rules last year to allow them to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court justice with a simple majority vote.