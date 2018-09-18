Brett Kavanaugh says he is willing to testify on sexual misconduct allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday that he is willing to speak with lawmakers to refute an allegation of physical and sexual assault by a woman who has accused him publicly.
Kavanaugh said in a statement: “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”
Kavanaugh’s statement was released shortly after his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said through her attorney that she is willing to speak with Congress to tell her side of the story.
Republican Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, one of the most moderate conservatives and who many on the left consider a possible swing vote to deny Kavanaugh the confirmation to the Supreme Court, said on Twitter that she wanted both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
According to multiple sources, Kavanaugh has hired Beth Wilkinson, of the law firm Wilkinson Walsh and Eskovitz, to be his attorney.
Brett Kavanaugh dice que está dispuesto a testificar sobre acusaciones de mala conducta sexual
El candidato a la Corte Suprema Brett Kavanaugh dijo el lunes que está dispuesto a hablar con los legisladores para refutar una acusación de agresión física y sexual por parte de una mujer que lo ha acusado públicamente.
Kavanaugh dijo en un comunicado: “Esta es una acusación completamente falsa. Nunca he hecho algo parecido a lo que el acusador describe, ni a ella ni a nadie. Como esto nunca sucedió, no tenía idea de quién estaba haciendo esta acusación hasta que se identificó ayer. Estoy dispuesto a hablar con el Comité Judicial del Senado de la manera que el comité considere apropiado para refutar esta acusación falsa, de hace 36 años, y defender mi integridad”.
La declaración de Kavanaugh fue lanzada poco después de que su acusadora, Christine Blasey Ford, dijera a través de su abogado que estaba dispuesta a hablar con el Congreso para contarle su versión de la historia.
La senadora republicana de Maine, Susan Collins, una de las conservadoras más moderadas y que muchos de izquierda consideran un posible voto negativo para negarle la confirmación a Kavanaugh ante la Corte Suprema, dijo en Twitter que quería que tanto Ford como Kavanaugh testificaran bajo juramento ante el Comité Judicial del Senado.
Según múltiples fuentes, Kavanaugh ha contratado a Beth Wilkinson, de la firma de abogados Wilkinson Walsh y Eskovitz, para que sea su abogada.