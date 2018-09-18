Brett Kavanaugh says he is willing to testify on sexual misconduct allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday that he is willing to speak with lawmakers to refute an allegation of physical and sexual assault by a woman who has accused him publicly.

Kavanaugh said in a statement: “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Kavanaugh’s statement was released shortly after his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said through her attorney that she is willing to speak with Congress to tell her side of the story.

Republican Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, one of the most moderate conservatives and who many on the left consider a possible swing vote to deny Kavanaugh the confirmation to the Supreme Court, said on Twitter that she wanted both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to multiple sources, Kavanaugh has hired Beth Wilkinson, of the law firm Wilkinson Walsh and Eskovitz, to be his attorney.