Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser says the Supreme Court nominee was drunk at time of sexual assault

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, said that the judge was drunk at the time of the sexual assault she was victim of.
Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations that he assaulted Ford at a party during his high school years in the early 1980s, when she was 15. According to CNN, Ford has said there was one other person in the room when the alleged incident took place: Kavanaugh’s then-classmate, Mark Judge. Through a letter sent by his lawyer, Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating the accusations, that he has “no memory of this alleged incident.”
Both Ford and Kavanaugh have indicated a willingness to testify before the committee and and they might do so next week.
In a letter written to Sen. Dianne Feinstein earlier this summer, Ford wrote that both men were drunk during the assault.
Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee appointed by president Donald Trump, has been at the center of the controversy ever since the accusations against him were made public through Feinstein, when she turned over the case to federal authorities.
Acusadora de Brett Kavanaugh dice que candidato a la Corte Suprema estaba borracho al momento de asalto sexual
La acusadora del nominado a la Suprema Corte de Justicia Brett Kavanaugh, dijo que el juez estaba ebrio en el momento del asalto sexual del cual ella fue víctima.
La profesora residente de California, Christine Blasey Ford acusó al juez de asalto sexual a través de una carta enviada a la senadora demócrata Dianne Feinstein. Kavanaugh ha negado en repetidas ocasiones las acusaciones de que asaltó a Ford en una fiesta durante sus años de escuela bachillerato a principios de la década de 1980, cuando tenía 15 años. Según CNN, Ford dijo que había otra persona en la sala cuando tuvo lugar el presunto incidente: el entonces compañero de clase de Kavanaugh, Mark Judge. A través de una carta enviada por su abogado, Judge le dijo al Comité Judicial del Senado que investiga las acusaciones, que él “no tiene memoria de este supuesto incidente”.
Tanto Ford como Kavanaugh han indicado su voluntad de testificar ante el comité y podrían hacerlo la próxima semana.
En la carta escrita a la senadora Dianne Feinstein a principios de este verano, Ford escribió que ambos hombres estaban borrachos durante el asalto.
Kavanaugh, el candidato a la Suprema Corte, designado por el presidente Donald Trump, ha estado en el centro de la controversia desde que las acusaciones en su contra se hicieron públicas cuando la senadora Feinstein entregó el caso a autoridades federales.