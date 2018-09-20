Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser says the Supreme Court nominee was drunk at time of sexual assault

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, said that the judge was drunk at the time of the sexual assault she was victim of.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations that he assaulted Ford at a party during his high school years in the early 1980s, when she was 15. According to CNN, Ford has said there was one other person in the room when the alleged incident took place: Kavanaugh’s then-classmate, Mark Judge. Through a letter sent by his lawyer, Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating the accusations, that he has “no memory of this alleged incident.”

Both Ford and Kavanaugh have indicated a willingness to testify before the committee and and they might do so next week.

In a letter written to Sen. Dianne Feinstein earlier this summer, Ford wrote that both men were drunk during the assault.

Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee appointed by president Donald Trump, has been at the center of the controversy ever since the accusations against him were made public through Feinstein, when she turned over the case to federal authorities.