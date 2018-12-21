Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act were innocent and that Britain had concerns about the due process in the case.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were declared guilty in September after a trial at a Yangon district court in a case that has raised question about Myanmar’s progress towards democracy, Reuters reports.
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader, said back in September that the jailing of the reporters had nothing to do with freedom of expression.
Hunt recorded a short video to show his support for the jailed Reuters journalists.
“We want the world to remember these two journalists, not just because we believe they are innocent, but also because this is a year when we have seen a big increase in the number of journalists who have been locked up and indeed far worse – murdered,” Hunt said.
The two journalists were named, among others, Person of the Year by TIME magazine, citing their efforts to uncover the truth no matter the cost.
Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction and sentence.
Gran Bretaña dice que periodistas de Reuters encarcelados en Myanmar son inocentes
El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores británico, Jeremy Hunt, dijo el viernes que dos periodistas de Reuters encarcelados en Myanmar acusados de violar la Ley de Secretos Oficiales del país eran inocentes y que Gran Bretaña estaba preocupada por el debido proceso en el caso.
Según informan Reuters, Wa Lone y Kyaw Soe Oo fueron declarados culpables en septiembre después de un juicio en un tribunal de distrito de Yangon en un caso que ha cuestionado el progreso de Myanmar hacia la democracia.
Aung San Suu Kyi, líder de Myanmar, dijo en septiembre que el encarcelamiento de los reporteros no tenía nada que ver con la libertad de expresión.
Hunt grabó un video corto para mostrar su apoyo a los periodistas encarcelados de Reuters.
“Queremos que el mundo recuerde a estos dos periodistas, no solo porque creemos que son inocentes, sino también porque es un año en el que hemos visto un gran aumento en el número de periodistas que han sido encerrados y, por supuesto, mucho peor: asesinados”. “, Dijo Hunt.
Los dos periodistas fueron nombrados, entre otros, Persona del Año por la revista TIME, citando sus esfuerzos para descubrir la verdad sin importar el costo.
Los abogados de los dos reporteros de Reuters han presentado una apelación contra su condena y sentencia.