Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act were innocent and that Britain had concerns about the due process in the case.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were declared guilty in September after a trial at a Yangon district court in a case that has raised question about Myanmar’s progress towards democracy, Reuters reports.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader, said back in September that the jailing of the reporters had nothing to do with freedom of expression.

Hunt recorded a short video to show his support for the jailed Reuters journalists.

“We want the world to remember these two journalists, not just because we believe they are innocent, but also because this is a year when we have seen a big increase in the number of journalists who have been locked up and indeed far worse – murdered,” Hunt said.

The two journalists were named, among others, Person of the Year by TIME magazine, citing their efforts to uncover the truth no matter the cost.

Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction and sentence.