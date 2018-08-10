British man road trips around Europe to protest Brexit

A British man found an innovative way to voice his opinion regarding Brexit, writing a message across Europe using a mapping app.

Yahoo! News reports that Andy Pardy is spending three months traveling across 32 European countries in a van following a carefully planned route in order to spell the words “Stop Brexit” on the European map.

The 28-year-old has already completed the “S”, “T”, and “O” of “Stop” and is currently in Norway working on the “P”.

After that, he will head south and spell Brexit backwards, finishing his trip in Spain in October.

He told Yahoo News UK from Norway: “I have been frustrated over the last couple of years, I felt powerless and I haven’t been pleased with the way the debate’s going. I just wanted to do something, make a statement, and also do something for myself.”

He said he came up with the idea while running and decided it would be the perfect way to spell out the message “using Europe as a canvas.”