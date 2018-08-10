British man road trips around Europe to protest Brexit

A British man found an innovative way to voice his opinion regarding Brexit, writing a message across Europe using a mapping app.
Yahoo! News reports that Andy Pardy is spending three months traveling across 32 European countries in a van following a carefully planned route in order to spell the words “Stop Brexit” on the European map.
The 28-year-old has already completed the “S”, “T”, and “O” of “Stop” and is currently in Norway working on the “P”.
After that, he will head south and spell Brexit backwards, finishing his trip in Spain in October.
He told Yahoo News UK from Norway: “I have been frustrated over the last couple of years, I felt powerless and I haven’t been pleased with the way the debate’s going. I just wanted to do something, make a statement, and also do something for myself.”
He said he came up with the idea while running and decided it would be the perfect way to spell out the message “using Europe as a canvas.”
Hombre británico viaja por Europa para protestar contra Brexit
Un británico encontró una forma innovadora de expresar su opinión sobre Brexit, escribiendo un mensaje en toda Europa utilizando una aplicación de mapas.
Yahoo! News informa que Andy Pardy está pasando tres meses viajando por 32 países europeos en una furgoneta siguiendo una ruta cuidadosamente planificada para deletrear las palabras “Stop Brexit” en el mapa europeo.
El hombre de 28 años ya completó la “S”, “T” y “O” de “Stop” y actualmente se encuentra en Noruega trabajando en la “P”.
Después de eso, se dirigirá hacia el sur y deletreará Brexit hacia atrás, terminando su viaje en España en octubre.
Le dijo a Yahoo News UK desde Noruega: “Me he sentido frustrado en los últimos años, me sentí impotente y no me gustó la forma en que se desarrolla el debate. Solo quería hacer algo, hacer una declaración y también hacer algo por mí mismo”.
Dijo que se le ocurrió la idea mientras corría y decidió que sería la forma perfecta de deletrear el mensaje “usando Europa como lienzo”.