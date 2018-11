British national jailed for life on UAE spy charge

A British PhD student has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of spying in the United Arab Emirates.

31-year-old Matthew Hedges, of Durham University, has denied the charge saying he had been conducting research.

However, a court in Abu Dhabi has declared him guilty of “spying for or on behalf of” the UK government. Hedges’ family claim the verdict is based on a false confession.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK was urgently seeking talks with the Emirati government.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” by the verdict and that was “seeking a call with Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.”

The BBC reports that, in a statement, Hedges’ family said during the first six weeks of his detention, he was interrogated without a lawyer and consular access was unavailable. During this time, they said, he was made to sign a document in Arabic which it transpired was a confession.

“Matthew does not speak or read Arabic,” the family said.

Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, said: “Matthew is innocent. The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them.

“This whole case has been handled appallingly from the very beginning with no-one taking Matthew’s case seriously.” She added that the British government “must take a stand now” and the UAE authorities “should feel ashamed for such an obvious injustice.”